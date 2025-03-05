Now Hiring: 2025 Game Day Employees

Mequon, WI - Lakeshore Chinooks Baseball is back for season 13 and we are looking for individuals to join our team. We are now accepting applications and hiring for our game day positions in Concessions & Hospitality and Kids Zone.

Applicants interested in applying can click the link and fill out the application.

Shortly after you have completed the application, a front office member will contact you to schedule an interview. Applicants can also email arieb@lakeshorechinooks.com for more information and any additional questions.

Our game day employees play a vital role in helping deliver a first-class experience for all Chinooks fans at Moonlight Graham Field. Applicants must be at least 16 years of age. Employees under the age of 16 can be hired by the Chinooks but must have a workers' permit.

For Concessions & Hospitality, the team is looking to hire candidates for several positions including grillers, bartenders, cashiers, food prep and runners, and wait staff. Hours and pay vary by position. Employees will be required to attend an orientation and a short on-site job training just before the season which kicks off on May 30th.

The team is also seeking a few individuals to help manage our Kid's Zone. These employees will help keep all kids safe while playing in our kid's zone and its attractions. Employees will also help run our prize wheel and bobblehead ring toss.

Join our Chinooks team and enjoy a fun and flexible summer job at the ballpark!

