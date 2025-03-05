Jake McGhee Returns to Mankato

Mankato MoonDogs would like to welcome back fielder and pitcher Jake McGhee to the Team for the 2025 season! McGhee will join the dog squad from the University of Evansville following his freshman spring season.

McGhee is from Christian Brothers College High School in Missouri and decided to join the MoonDogs after graduation last summer. He would join the dogs later in the season but put together great efforts on the field once he got here. McGhee played in 6 games for the MoonDogs, having 22 at-bats, 4 runs, 8 hits, 5 RBIs, and a batting average of .364. Fielding-wise, he had 5 games, 42 innings, 5 putouts, and only one error!

Being young for the Evansville Aces, McGhee is starting strong as a versatile player. He has been all over the diamond so far this season, playing in the outfield and pitching. McGhee has started 7 games this season for the Aces and has had 25 at-bats, 1 run, 8 hits, 4 RBIs, and a batting average of .320. In fielding, he has had 9 chances, which includes his 8 putouts and 1 error. This is not all for McGhee, as he also has 0.2 innings pitched this year against Kentucky. In his time on the mound, he had 1 hit and 1 strikeout. This would give him an ERA of 0 so far!

Coach Danny Kneeland is excited to bring back Jake McGhee as he says, "He is a very toolsy player, and really put it together in the last couple of weeks with the Dogs".

If you want to see McGhee and the rest of the MoonDog squad this summer, come out to the ISG field

