Stingers Sweep Larks with 10-4 Win

July 17, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

BISMARCK, ND - Stingers erupt for an 8-run 8th inning to propel them to a 10-4 win over the Larks. This was the second series in Bismarck that the Stingers have swept.

Willmar was down 4-1 heading into the 8th inning, when Larks pitchers walked 4 batters with the bases loaded to give the Stingers a 5-4 lead. A 2-run fielder's choice from Jack Taxdahl (Minnesota), a Jack Spanier (Minnesota) sac-fly, and an Andrew Sojka (California State-Northridge) RBI double accounted for the runs.

Bismarck started the scoring in the 1st inning with an Ethan Thomas (Utah) RBI single. Thomas finished the game with 2 hits, and 2 RBIs.

The Stingers first run scored on a Taxdahl RBI groundout that followed a Nico Senese (Georgia Southern) triple. Taxdahl finished the game with 2 RBIs, and Sojka had 2 hits.

Willmar starter Charlie Royle (Cal-Poly) pitched 5 innings, and allowed 5 hits, 3 runs (2-earned), 4 walks, and struck out 5.

Larks starter Luke Zimmer pitched 6 innings, and allowed 3 hits, 1 run (earned), 1 walk, and struck out 6.

The Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Ian Segna earned the win and pitched the last 3 innings of the game. He allowed 3 hits, no runs and struck out 6.

Stingers look to keep the momentum going against the Big Sticks tomorrow with first pitch at 7:35 P.M. CT.

