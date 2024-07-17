Stingers Sweep Larks with 10-4 Win
July 17, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
BISMARCK, ND - Stingers erupt for an 8-run 8th inning to propel them to a 10-4 win over the Larks. This was the second series in Bismarck that the Stingers have swept.
Willmar was down 4-1 heading into the 8th inning, when Larks pitchers walked 4 batters with the bases loaded to give the Stingers a 5-4 lead. A 2-run fielder's choice from Jack Taxdahl (Minnesota), a Jack Spanier (Minnesota) sac-fly, and an Andrew Sojka (California State-Northridge) RBI double accounted for the runs.
Bismarck started the scoring in the 1st inning with an Ethan Thomas (Utah) RBI single. Thomas finished the game with 2 hits, and 2 RBIs.
The Stingers first run scored on a Taxdahl RBI groundout that followed a Nico Senese (Georgia Southern) triple. Taxdahl finished the game with 2 RBIs, and Sojka had 2 hits.
Willmar starter Charlie Royle (Cal-Poly) pitched 5 innings, and allowed 5 hits, 3 runs (2-earned), 4 walks, and struck out 5.
Larks starter Luke Zimmer pitched 6 innings, and allowed 3 hits, 1 run (earned), 1 walk, and struck out 6.
The Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Ian Segna earned the win and pitched the last 3 innings of the game. He allowed 3 hits, no runs and struck out 6.
Stingers look to keep the momentum going against the Big Sticks tomorrow with first pitch at 7:35 P.M. CT.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
