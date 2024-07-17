Express Late Rally Comes up Short, Drop Game 1 to Waterloo

Eau Claire, WI - The Eau Claire Express opened up a two game homestand but were defeated in game 1 by the Waterloo Bucks by a final score of 8-3.

This game began as a pitcher's duel, as both teams' hitters were mowed down in the first three innings by starters Parker Guthrie (Washington- St. Louis) and Kevin Jaxel (Virginia). The Bucks broke the game open in the top of the fourth, pushing across three runs thanks to some classic small ball, with a couple of walks and timely singles to grab the lead. Waterloo added two more runs in the top of the seventh frame, but the Express quickly answered with two of their own. Brigs Richartz (St. Thomas) grabbed an RBI on a fielder's choice, and was later driven in by a Brady Reynolds (Stanford) RBI single. The Waterloo Bucks pushed across three more runs in the eighth and ninth frames to push their lead to 8-2. The Express threatened late, pushing across a run thanks to a Dylan O'Connell (Western Kentucky) sacrifice fly, but that would be all she wrote for the Trains hitters, as the game would conclude in a loss for Eau Claire.

Parker Guthrie (Washington- St. Louis) got the start for Eau Claire, pitching 3.2 innings, allowing three runs on three hits, while striking out two batters, and taking the loss (0-3). Kevin Jaxel (Virginia) got the win, after throwing seven innings, allowing no runs while striking out 10.

The Express look to split the series tomorrow night back at Carson Park. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT.

