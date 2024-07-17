Kenosha Stays Undefeated vs Traverse City
July 17, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Kenosha Kingfish News Release
TRAVERSE CITY, MI, - The Kenosha Kingfish have had the Traverse City Pitt Spitters' number this season and they continued their dominance in a 6-1 victory.
Kenosha is now 5-0 against Traverse City and have stacked back-to-back victories for the first time since Jun.23. The matchup saw only the second road home run of the season off the bat of Michael Perazza, his first of the season.
Kenosha took a commanding lead early highlighted by the bomb from Perazza and lead 5-0 by the fourth. Kenosha is now 13-7 when scoring over 5 runs offensively.
Brody Krzysiak shoved on the mound against Traverse City throwing 6 innings of one run baseball. The Pitt Spitters could not score until the 6th inning, marking their first run against Kenosha starting pithing this year in Traverse City.
They will look to continue their success against the Pitt Spitters tonight in Traverse City at 6:05 p.m. Follow @Kenosha_Kingfish on X or watch the game on Northwoods League+ for updates.
