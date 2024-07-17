Offense Stalls, Honkers Loose to Thunder Bay
July 17, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Rochester Honkers News Release
The Honkers couldn't muster their offense and fell 4-1 on Wednesday night to Thunder Bay.
Rochester took the lead first in the fourth inning thanks to Grant MacArthur's RBI single.
Dylan Tostrup got the start and tossed seven stellar innings, just giving up two runs. He pounded the strike zone, striking out five and walking just one.
However, he got the loss for those two runs and the Honkers fell for the third time in the four-game win streak. They will be back home at Mayo Field tomorrow, first pitch is at 6:35.
