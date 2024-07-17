Former Buck Marcus Morgan Chosen in 2024 MLB Draft

Waterloo, Iowa - Former Waterloo Bucks pitcher Marcus Morgan was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2024 Major League Baseball First Year Player Draft. Morgan was selected on Monday, the second day of the three day draft.

Morgan was taken in the 9th round with the 282nd pick by the Philadelphia Phillies. A product of the University of Iowa, Morgan played for the Bucks in 2022 where the righty posted a 7.80 ERA and 0-1 record in five games. Originally from Iowa City, Iowa, Morgan threw 15 innings for Waterloo with 16 strikeouts and held batters to a .212 average.

