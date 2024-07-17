Six Current and Former Rockers Chosen in the 2024 MLB Draft

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The 2024 Major League First-Year Player Draft was held July 14 through July 16. This year's draft was twenty rounds with six current and former Rockers' players selected.

The highest alum picked in this year's draft was Jackson Strong (Canisius College). While with Green Bay in 2022, the outfielder played 18 games, picking up six hits and one home run. Strong finished this spring with a .350 average, with 62 total hits, 11 home runs, and 41 RBIs.

Left-handed pitcher Justin Loer (LSU) was teammates with Strong in 2022 and was taken in the 13th round. He had 32 strikeouts with the Rockers and allowed just 14 runs in five games. For the Tigers in 2024, he made 26 relief appearances with 30 strikeouts in 24.1 innings.

Three players from last year's championship team were also drafted. Zane Zielinski (UI-Chicago) was selected in the nineth, while Cole Peschl (Campbell College), and JoJo Jackson (Georgia State) were day three guys picked up in the fifteenth and the seventeenth.

Zielinski played in 32 games for Green Bay, where he hit .231 and stole six bases. This spring, he exploded for UI-Chicago, boosting his average to .407 with 21 home runs, 22 doubles, and 63 RBIs. Jackson continued his impressive batting from the championship run. He hit 16 homers in 47 games at Georgia State in the spring, to go along with the four he hit with the Rockers. Peschl racked up 32 strikeouts in just five games with Green Bay, but that number jumped with Campbell to 83 across 69 innings pitched.

The final Rocker drafted was current pitcher Nathan Blasick (New Orleans). He has made 10 appearances this summer with 17 strikeouts to just 11 walks. At New Orleans, he had a 3.93 ERA in 24 appearances, allowing just 15 earned runs in 34.1 innings of work.

