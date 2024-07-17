MoonDogs Drop a Tough One to Minot to Split the Series

A tough loss for your MoonDogs tonight as they drop game two of the series to Minot 12-6.

Mankato started off hot, scoring 4 runs in the 3rd inning on RBI's from Jake Duer (TCU), Casey Sorg (Bellarmine) and Coltin Quagliano (Illinois).

Minot bounced back in the next half inning scoring 3 runs to make it a 4-3 ballgame.

Mankato scored another two in the 4th on a Jake Duer 2 run double.

This is when the night went wrong for your MoonDogs.

From the 5th through the 9th the MoonDogs went through 3 arms and allowed 9 unanswered runs.

Minot had a monster 7 run seventh inning putting them up big to close out tonight's game.

Mankato will face off with the Minnesota Mud Puppies tomorrow for the first time this season looking to bounce back and inch back closer to the top spot in the division.

