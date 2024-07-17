Dentler Throws Eight Scoreless to Blank the Fish

July 17, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Traverse City, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters win game two of the two-game series against the Kenosha Kingfish, 1-0.

It was another night of the pitcher's duel, this time featuring the Pit Spitters all-star ace, Jayden Dentler and the Kingfish's pitcher Trey Baker. Both teams exchanged zeroes to begin the game as Baker had the upper hand as he didn't allow a hit until the bottom of the fourth inning. Dentler's defense had his back throughout the game getting two key double plays early in the game to stop any offensive momentum. One in the top of the third inning and another in the top of the fourth to end the inning. The Pit Spitters offense was able to crack the scoreboard in the bottom of the eighth inning. Michael Tchavdarov led off the inning with a single to right field and Brett Rozman drew a walk. Aaron Piasecki walked to load the bases. Daniel Jackson came through with a productive out as he hit a sacrifice flyout to center field allowing Tchavdarov to tag and score to give the Pit Spitters a 1-0 lead. In the top of the ninth, closer Mason Hill came in, and after allowing a walk to lead off the inning he set down the lineup to seal the victory.

The Pit Spitters improve to 11-6 in the second half and to 28-24 overall, while the Kingfish drop to 5-11 in the second half and to 21-31 overall. The Pit Spitters starting pitcher Jayden Dentler threw eight innings of shutout ball, giving up six hits, four walks, and striking out three. Mason Hill came into close the game where he threw a scoreless inning striking out one and walking one, while earning the save.

The Pit Spitters will take to the road for the start of a four-game road trip that features the Madison Mallards and the Rockford Rivets. The Pit Spitters will face the Mallards tomorrow night with first pitch at 6:05 p.m. CT. All league games are viewable live via the Northwoods League Website. League games are viewable live at watchnwl.com and on ESPN+. For more information, visit www.pitspitters.com or download the new Northwoods League + Mobile App on the Apple App Store or on Google Play and set the Pit Spitters as your favorite team.

