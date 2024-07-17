Seventy Former Northwoods League Players Chosen in the 2024 MLB Draft

Rochester, Minn. - The 2024 Major League First-Year Player Draft was held July 14 through July 16. This year's draft was twenty rounds with seventy Northwoods League players selected.

The highest Northwoods League alum picked in this year's draft was Charlie Condon, a junior outfielder from the University of Georgia. Condon was picked in the 1st round by the Colorado Rockies with the 3rd overall pick. Condon played for the St. Cloud Rox in 2022. The League had three first round picks.

J.J. Wetherholt an alum of the Madison Mallards from 2022 was selected 7th overall by the St. Louis Cardinals and former Kalamazoo Growlers shortstop Griff O'Ferrall was selected 32nd overall by the Baltimore Orioles.

The St. Cloud Rox had a league-high, seven players drafted this year. The highest pick for the Rox after Condon at 3rd overall was RHP Janzen Keisel from Oklahoma State University. Keisel was selected by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 6th round. The San Diego Padres selected an MLB high six Northwoods League players.

The full list of 2024 NWL draftees can be found by going to www.northwoodsleague.com and selecting NWL Alumni and Draft Highlights under the baseball menu at the top of the page.

