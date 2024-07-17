14 Innings and a Double Header Split

July 17, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Wausau Woodchucks News Release







The Chucks and Mallards played two seven inning games today at Athletic Park with the Chucks taking game one 3-0 and the Mallards taking game two 6-2. The Chucks won't play the Mallards again until August 3.

The Chucks got a great start from Grant Siegel (UCF) in game one, as he improves to 4-1 on the season. He threw seven innings and did not allow a hit and kept Madison scoreless. It was the first shutout and first no-hitter for the Chucks this season.

In game one, Jake Berkland (U of M Mankato) scored two runs and Vance Sheahan (U of South Carolina Upstate) scored one. Max Galvin (U of Miami) and Colin Bruggemann (Ok St.) both had RBIs, as the Chucks cruised to a victory.

In game two, Madison came out hot with three runs in the 1st. They forced starter Jonathon Amonica (Keiser U) to throw 35 pitches as he would not return for the 2nd. They found three more runs in the 4th off Ben Lee (UW Whitewater) as they found three hits and sent all nine batters to the plate.

The Chucks did score two runs in game two, both coming in the second inning. Sam Fischer (FIU) led off with a walk and came around to score. Hayden Christiansen (Xavier) reached on a fielder's choice and scored on an RBI single from Christian Smith-Johnson (Texas A&M Corpus Christi).

The Chucks wouldn't score again, and they fell to 38-11 and 12-3 in the second half. They are 4-2 against the Mallards, with just one series left with their division rivals.

The Chucks play on the road tomorrow at 6:35 PM in Wisconsin Rapids. They'll then return home to play three straight at Athletic Park! Friday is Firework Night, Saturday is a Miller Lite Hat giveaway to the first 500 fans over 21, and Sunday is 4H day where the kids run the bases following the game!

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.