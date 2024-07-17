Rox Match Season High with Four Home Runs in 11-1 Win

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (28-21) powered past the Badlands Big Sticks (21-28) by an 11-1 score on Tuesday, July 16th. The Rox have won three consecutive games and remain atop the second-half Great Plains West standings.

Coming off of a five-game road trip, St. Cloud's offense wasted no time entertaining the Rox faithful and starting its 16-hit night. Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) ripped a leadoff home run on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning, marking his fourth long ball of the season. Just two batters later, Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) golfed his sixth round-tripper over the wall in right field. In the second, the Rox lead increased to three on a Camden Kaufman (New Mexico State University) triple and Brody Williams (Kent State University) RBI single. Higdon then pounded a third-inning, two-run home run that extended St. Cloud's lead to five.

Meanwhile, Hunter Day (Missouri State University) pieced together his best start of the season on the Rox mound. The right-hander exceeded 100 regular-season innings for his Rox career with six shutout frames that featured four strikeouts. St. Cloud's offense bolstered his stellar outing with four more runs in the eighth inning. Jackson Beaman (University of Iowa) came off the bench and tagged his first Rox home run before Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) and Jaixen Frost (University of Iowa) struck run-producing singles.

To wrap up the game, St. Cloud's bullpen compiled three earned run-free innings with seven strikeouts. Kevin Figueredo (Ave Maria University) used three punchouts to navigate a bases-loaded situation in his scoreless seventh inning. Sam Reed (University of Illinois) then fanned four Big Sticks in the game's final two innings.

