Huskies' Offense Goes Cold After Hot Start in Extra Innings Defeat in La Crosse

July 17, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Duluth Huskies News Release







The Duluth Huskies were defeated in extra innings, 8-7, by the La Crosse Loggers Tuesday night at Copeland Park.

The Huskies (7-7, 24-24) scored seven runs in the first three innings but did not score again, coming up short against the Loggers (5-9, 27-21).

In fact, 13 of the 15 total runs scored in the game came in the game's first three innings. Both starters, Rowen Barnes for Duluth and Ryan Troye for La Crosse, gave little length and it was a battle of the bullpens after that.

After scoring three runs in the second inning, the Huskies scored four more times in the third. Of those four included a two-run home run from Ethan Cole, his fourth of the season. The Huskies led, 7-4. However, they followed that by allowing two runs in the bottom of the frame. Zach Wadas hit a home run to lead it off for the Loggers as part of a four-RBI day, and they were able to push one more across later.

However, in the innings that followed, both bullpens stepped it up. The sixth inning saw the only run scored before extras. Unfortunately for Duluth, it was the tying run that scored on a wild play where the ball never left the infield. Yet, still able to score from second base was Ryan Kucherak. The game headed to extras, 7-7.

The Huskies were unable to push across their free runner in the top half of the tenth, giving the Loggers a chance to walk it off - a chance they took advantage of. Following a wild pitch to advance the free runner, Kucherak hit a sacrifice fly to give the Loggers the win.

Tyler Palmer (2-for-3, BB, HBP, RBI) had a great day at the plate for the Huskies in the defeat, reaching four out of six place appearances and swiping a pair of bags. However, the team could not find a way after the third, and it cost them.

Up Next

The Huskies will get another chance to take down the Loggers in game two of the series Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.