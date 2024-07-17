Northwoods League Announces All-Star Home Run Challenge Participants
July 17, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) News Release
Rochester, Minn. - The Northwoods League has announced the participants for the 2024 Northwoods League All-Star Home Run Challenge which will take place the day before the Northwoods League All-Star game on Monday, July 22 at ISG Field in Mankato, Minnesota.
Seven participants from each of the Great Lakes and the Great Plains divisions will be joined by four players from the inaugural season of Northwoods League Softball. The event, which will feature a nine-inning competition, will follow the completion of the Northwoods League Softball game between the La Crosse Steam and the Mankato Habaneros which will start at 5:05 pm.
Home Run Challenge Participants
Great Lakes Great Plains
Max Galvin Wausau Woodchucks Andrew Sojka Willmar Stingers
Parker Knoll Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Max Buettenback Willmar Stingers
Jack Mathey Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Brigs Richartz Eau Claire Express
Blake Guerin Madison Mallards Jackson Cooke Thunder Bay Border Cats
Maddox Mihalakis Rockford Rivets Ben Higdon St. Cloud Rox
Max McGwire Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Larry Edwards Jr. Waterloo Bucks
Michael Lareau Royal Oak Leprechauns Kaden Carpenter Badlands Big Sticks
Carly Oliver Madison Night Mares Sailor Hall Mankato Habaneros
Calli Janik La Crosse Steam Paige Zender Mankato Habaneros
The format for the Home Run Challenge is below:
1. There will be 9 innings with each player having one half inning.
2. Away team (Great Lakes) player bats first in the top of the inning, and home team player next (Great Plains) in the bottom half of the inning.
3. Each player will receive 2 minutes to hit as many home runs as they can during their turn.
4. Each player will be allowed one timeout that they can take at any time during their 2:00, should they choose. Timeouts will be thirty seconds in length.
5. Should any contestant hit back-to-back home runs, they will be granted an additional :30 of time that will be added on after their original 2 minutes has completed. No timeouts will be granted during the bonus time session.
6. The Team that hits the most Home Runs will be declared the NWL HR Challenge Team Champions.
7. The Individual who hits the most home runs will be declared the NWL HR Challenge Individual Champion.
The 2024 Northwoods League All-Star Game will take place in Mankato, Minnesota, at ISG Field, home of the Mankato MoonDogs on Tuesday, July 23 at 7:05 PM. The game will also air on ESPN+.
