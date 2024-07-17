Rockers Win Thriller to Sweep the Dock Spiders

July 17, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers' Nick Harms

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers' Nick Harms(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (6-8) outlasted the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (5-11) tonight 7-6 in a back-and-forth battle. Green Bay also beat Fond du Lac 19-7 on Tuesday at Herr-Baker Field.

The Dock Spiders got the scoring started this evening with a solo-home run from Aidan Jolley (Georgia Tech) in the second inning. However, it didn't take the Rockers too long to respond, as they put up three runs in the fourth inning.

During that spurt, Green Bay got contributions from a pair of Wagner College products: Mateo Matthews tied the game with a RBI single before Lukas Torres brought in two more on a single of his own. Then one inning later, Blade Carver (Northern Oklahoma) extended the Rockers lead to 4-1 with a sac-hit RBI.

Fond du Lac didn't go down without a fight, though. Thanks to three separate solo bombs from Tyler Stack (Xavier), Miles Vandenheuvel (Eastern Arizona College), and Preston Knott (Northwestern), the Dock Spiders scored two runs apiece in the seventh and eighth innings to assume a 5-4 lead.

Despite that big blow from Fond du Lac, Green Bay had an answer of its own. Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) plated two with a triple and Sam Miller followed that up with an RBI-triple too. For Harms, he finished the night going three-for-four batting. That came just one day after going three-for-three with two RBI. Over his last five games, the outfielder has 11 hits and seven RBI.

With the Rockers leading 7-5 after eight, they called on Charlie Adamson (Hawaii) to close out the game, and he did just that with a pair of strikeouts.

Green Bay has gone 5-1 since starting the second-half 1-7, and looks to keep its momentum rolling into tomorrow's home matchup with the Lakeshore Chinooks at 6:35 p.m. That will be the first series between the two teams in the second-half of the season.

Gates for the contest open at 5:30 p.m., with live music from N.E.W. Dueling Pianos starting then and going through the end of the third inning. Fans will also want to get to Capital Credit Union Park early tomorrow because it's Thirsty Thursday, and all domestic taps will be half-priced through the end of the fifth inning.

Additionally, tickets for the Bud Light Party Patio are just $30, which includes all-you-can-drink domestic and craft drafts through the end of the eighth inning.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

