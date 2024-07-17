Rox Win Fourth Straight Game, Clinch Sweep of Badlands with 12 Runs

ST. CLOUD, MN - The St. Cloud Rox (29-21) powered past the Badlands Big Sticks (21-29) by a 12-1 score on Wednesday, July 17th. The Rox have won four consecutive games and remain atop the second-half Great Plains West standings with an 11-6 second-half record.

Northwoods League All-Star selection Kaden Pfeffer (St. Cloud State University) started on the mound for the Rox, turning in another strong outing. The left-hander lowered his earned run average to 1.97 with five shutout innings that included four strikeouts. Pfeffer now has a 0.64 ERA in his last five starts, and the Rox rotation has surrendered only one run in the last four games. Relievers Kasey Crawford (University of Kansas), Luke Zmolik (Ave Maria University), and Ryan Rushing (Indiana University) combined to seal the win, with Zmolik striking out four in 2 and 2/3 innings and Rushing punching out two in one scoreless frame.

On the flip side, St. Cloud produced double-digit runs for the second consecutive night at Joe Faber Field. The action started in the second inning, as Will Henson (Virginia Commonwealth University) gave the Rox a 2-0 lead with his RBI triple. Additional two-out runs crossed home in the third and fourth innings, as Jackson Hauge (University of Kansas) tagged an RBI single, and Tyler Bishop (University of Nebraska Omaha) lofted a run-scoring double. Hauge struck another RBI single in the fifth, helping the Rox to a 6-0 lead after five frames.

The Rox would put the game away with six runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, as each of their first seven hitters reached base. Ben Higdon (University of Southern Mississippi) sliced a two-run double ahead of a Carter Hanson (University of Massachusetts) RBI single to kickstart the inning. St. Cloud's 12th and final run crossed home in highlight fashion, as Jaylen Ziegler (University of Iowa) scored from third on an infield popup. When the game finished, all 11 Rox position players who appeared had either scored or driven in a run.

Today's All-Star Trophy and Awards Star of the Game is Kaden Pfeffer!

The Rox will start another two-game series against the Bismarck Larks with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on Thursday, July 18th. Thursday's game, presented by Minnwest Bank, will feature a free Jupiter Moon ice cream certificate giveaway to the first 400 fans. Friday's 7:05 p.m. series finale is presented by Waste Management and will conclude with Friday Night Fireworks. For a complete game & promotional schedule, ticket information, and everything Rox, please visit www.stcloudrox.com!

