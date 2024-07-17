Rockers Route Dock Spiders in Offensive Showcase

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (5-8) defeated the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders (5-10) 19-7 in the team's best offensive performance of the season. Green Bay picked up 20 hits and batted .444 as a team to take game one of the home-and-home series. The Rockers will be back at Capital Credit Union Park tomorrow for the second game in the series against Fond Du Lac. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The Rockers wasted no time getting on the board. Mulivai Levu (UCLA) hit an RBI double for the first run of the game and was brought home by Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) to take a 2-0 lead in the first. Makani Tanaka (Oral Roberts) hit an RBI triple in the second and came home on a wild pitch to double the lead. Fond Du Lac was able to add two in the next two innings, making the score 5-2 after the third.

After a scoreless fourth inning, Green Bay's offense picked back up, starting with Jake Bold's (Princeton) sixth home run of the season. In the fifth and sixth, the Rockers put up seven runs on five RBI base hits, with two more coming on a bases-loaded walk, and a sac fly to put them up 15-5.

Three more runs were added in the seventh with Lane Allen (Blinn CC) and Sam Miller (Columbia) sac flies, and another Makani Tanaka (Oral Roberts) RBI hit. Blade Carver (Northern Oklahoma) brought in the 19th run in the eighth to score pinch hitter Logan Gregorio (Northern Illinois), with the game ending 19-7. In total, 11 different Rockers registered hits against the Dock Spiders, and 10 batters brought in at least one run.

Tomorrow, Dillon Orr (Grand Canyon) will make his second start for Green Bay. In 3.2 innings, he has picked up six strikeouts and only allowed three runs. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m. and Sweet Acoustics will perform live music when gates open at 5:30 p.m.

