Stingers Win 6-5 in 10 Innings
July 17, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Willmar Stingers News Release
BISMARCK, ND -- Stingers snap their 2-game losing streak with bounce back 6-5 win against the Bismarck Larks. Willmar held a 5-4 lead going into the bottom of the 9th, but a Noah Leib (Denison) 1-out ground out with the bases loaded drove in the tying run.
Casey Murray Jr (Cal-Poly) came up clutch again in extras driving in the winning run with an RBI single in the 10th inning. The Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Korey Dahlberg pitched a scoreless 10th inning to earn the save, and allowed no hits while striking out 1 Lark hitter.
Bismarck started the scoring with 2 runs in the 1st inning, thanks to RBI singles from Kyle Hvidesten (Iowa Western CC) and Leib.
Willmar responded with 3 in the 2nd from a Nico Senese (Georgia Southern) 2-run single, and Hayden Lewis (Nebraska) reached on an error to score Senese.
3 Stinger hitters had multiple hits in the game: Dariel Osoria (Kansas) had 2 hits in the game and 2 RBIs, Senese had 2 hits, and Murray Jr also had 2.
Willmar starter Ryan Wentz (California State-Northridge) pitched a season high 5 innings, allowing 3 hits, 3 runs (all-earned), 5 walks, and 9 strikeouts.
Bismarck starter Kai Taylor (Augustana) pitched 6 innings, allowing 8 hits, 4 runs (3 earned), no walks and 4 strikeouts.
Stingers look to sweep the series tomorrow with first pitch coming at 6:35 P.M.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com. The 2024 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
