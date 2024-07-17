Rockers Shoot for Sweep of the Dock Spiders

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers (5-8) host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (5-10) tonight for the second game of a home-and-home series. Green Bay set a season high in runs last night at Fond du Lac, picking up a 19-7 victory.

In the blowout, the Rockers also collected a season-best 20 hits, with seven different players registering multiple knocks. Nick Harms (Case Western Reserve) and Mateo Matthews (Wagner) each had three hits last night and both also grabbed a pair of RBI.

However, no Rocker would bring more runs in than Makani Tanaka (Saddleback College). The outfielder went 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple and four runs driven in. That was just Tanaka's fourth full-game with Green Bay. Infielder Sam Miller (Columbia) wasn't far behind Tanaka, though, as he had three RBI to extend his team-best total to 33 on the season.

After the Rockers assumed a 10-run lead in the top of the sixth inning, Connor Nolen (Carroll University) held down the fort out of the bullpen. The reliever threw 3.2 scoreless innings, only allowing two hits and striking out five. Nolen also picked up the win for his efforts, which ties him for the league-lead with six this season.

Green Bay hopes to get a similar performance on the mound from starter Dillon Orr (Grand Canyon) tonight. The Arizona native has only thrown 3.2 innings this summer, but has six strikeouts over that time. Five of those punch outs came in just two frames of work during Orr's only previous start at Wisconsin Rapids on July 10.

The Dock Spiders are starting Jonah Montes (Embry-Riddle Aeronautical) for the first time this summer. In two appearances so far this season, the junior has tossed 2.1 innings with six earned runs on six hits.

Gates for tonight's matchup open at 5:30 p.m. and all kids that show up in their youth sports jerseys will receive a free outfield box seat since it's Youth Sports Night. Fans that get to Capital Credit Union Park early will also get to listen to live music from Sweet Acoustics, which will be performing through the end of the third inning.

