Two Former Larks to Join MLB Clubs After 2024 Draft

(Bismarck, ND) - After the completion of the 2024 MLB Draft yesterday, it was announced that two former Larks players are reaching professional baseball, Clark Candiotti and Cesar Franco.

The San Diego Padres drafted right-handed pitcher out of the University of Arizona, Candiotti, in the fourth round. In addition, Western Illinois center fielder Franco signed a free-agent deal with the Oakland Athletics.

Clark Candiotti - Right-Handed Pitcher

Candiotti was an influential part of Bismarck's POD league during the summer 2020 COVID-19 season. He joined the Northwoods League and the Mandan Flickertails in the Bismarck POD during the pandemic. He finished with a 3-1 record, an ERA of 3.34 through 29.2 IP, and with 29 strikeouts.

"The expertise and skill that Candiotti brought to the Flickertails was that of a professional," Larks CEO and owner John Bollinger said. "We are so thankful to have had such a well-rounded and quality player come to Mandan and represent the state of North Dakota."

The son of 16-year Big League veteran Tom Candiotti, Clark was the 2019 No. 10 right-handed pitcher in the state of Arizona. Finishing up his senior year at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, he held a 4.87 ERA after 18.2 IP and kept batters below a .273 AVG.

From there, Candiotti attended St. Mary's College and played as a relief pitcher (California) as a true freshman in 2020. In addition, he also made appearances at Vernon College (2021) and Grayson County Community College (2022). After being selected as an All-Star for the Kenosha Kingfish that summer, he then played for Wichita State.

"During [Candiotti's] time here, you could tell he was going to be a big leaguer someday," Kenosha Kingfish General Manager Ryne Goralski said. "The way he carried himself was distinct, he was very business-like on the field. He treated everyone with respect and you could tell he was the son of a big leaguer, it was like he was prepped for the big stage. We loved having him here and we are not surprised by his success."

As a Shocker in 2023, he was named First Team All-American Athletic Conference as Wichita State's primary Friday night starter. The righty struck out 82 batters in 77.2 innings while issuing just 20 walks before transferring to the University of Arizona for his final year.

Candiotti finished his senior year with the Wildcats, earning PAC-12 All-Tournament Team and All-Conference honors. At the end of the 2024 season, Candiotti held a 3.39 ERA, 95.2 IP, and 103 Ks in 16 appearances. The Scottsdale, AZ native helped UofA defeat Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament semifinals after picking up the start. He finished with 7.0 IP with a 1.29 ERA, and 11 Ks in the 6-3 victory.

Clark Candiotti was selected in the 4C round by the San Diego Padres as the 135th pick of the 2024 MLB Draft. The San Diego Padres received compensatory picks from losing Josh Hader and Blake Snell after offering qualifying offers and choosing to sign elsewhere last offseason.

Cesar Franco - Center Fielder

This summer, Cesar Franco-originally from Caracas, Venezuela-was a star center fielder for the Larks. In 22 appearances, Franco accumulated a .301 AVG, with 19 R, 22 H, three HR, and 14 RBIs. On his first night as a Lark on June 25th, the center fielder scored two runs and hit three balls, pushing the Larks to win 10-4 over the Mankato Moondogs.

"Franco has power, he's got credibility playing centerfield, " Larks Field Manager Mark Weidemaier said. "I think we helped him, we gave him more of an opportunity to showcase [his skills]. It's always good to get someone [up there]."

Franco moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida in January 2017 and took off in the youth baseball world. After 16 months of developing his game, he had a varsity spot on the Cypress Bay High School team, made the 2018 14-man roster to represent Florida in Mesa, Arizona at the Under Armour Baseball Preseason Tournament, and was named an Under Armour Baseball Factory All-American.

In January 2019, Franco officially announced his commitment to Florida International University (FIU) in Miami. Yet in 2020, he switched to Chipola College-a Top 15 DI NJCAA school in Marianna. In 28 games, he averaged .333 at the plate, with 17 R, three HR, and 16 RBIs. His work earned him SFCBL All-Star Honors in 2021.

In 2023, Franco returned to FIU for their spring season (.200 AVG, 6 R, 11 H, and 4 RBIs). That summer, he joined the West Boca Snappers in the Southern Florida Collegiate League and secured an All-Star selection.

For his final season eligibility, the Ft. Lauderdale native headed up north to Western Illinois University and helped the program rank No. 16 in the Junior College rankings. He batted .233 in 31 games played with 30 starts, 11 home runs with 30 RBIs, slugged .578%, and had an on-base percentage of .350.

"We are honored to have sent another Lark to the professional league," Bollinger said. "Knowing the kids here in Bismarck got the chance to see him play and now are seeing his name as an Athletic, that's an incredible thing."

Following the MLB Draft, Franco and the Oakland Athletics agreed to terms on Tuesday, July 16th.

