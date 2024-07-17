Dominant Pitching Performance Leads Express to Win
July 17, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)
Eau Claire Express News Release
Eau Claire, WI - Under a cool sky in the Chippewa Valley, the Eau Claire Express rallied behind their best pitching performance of the season to split the series with the Waterloo Bucks, by a final score of 2-1.
Both teams offense were held in check by their opponents pitching staffs, as the game's first run came in the top of the third inning. After an error, the Waterloo Bucks got on the board due to a wild pitch that brought a run home. That would be it for their hitters, as they were shut down by the Express pitchers tonight. The Trains offense got going in the bottom of the fourth inning after threatening early, as Evan Gustafson (North Dakota State) drove in Ethan Farris (Texas State) after he lead off the frame with a double to the left corner. The Trains would later jump in front as Ethan Farris (Texas State) sent a 342 foot home run over the left field wall to give them a 2-1 lead, which would end as the games final score.
Jace Kirby (Western Kentucky) gave the Express their best pitching start of the 2024 season, going for 7.2 strong innings, only allowing four hits, no earned runs, striking out a pair, and securing the win (3-0). Zach Evenson (Bemidji State) took the loss for Waterloo (0-1), pitching 6.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits, and striking out three.
The Express head to Rochester to open a new series heading into the weekend. First pitch is set for 6:35pm CT at Mayo Field.
