MoonDogs Beat the Tots in Game One

July 17, 2024 - Northwoods League (Northwoods)

Tonight's game was all about pitching.

Both Mankato's Joe Skapinetz (Louisiana Lafayette) and Minot's starter Evan Dempsey both put on a clinic through the first 6 innings.

No runs were scored until the bottom of the sixth where your MoonDogs put up 3 runs.

Jake Duer (TCU) had a great night, with a 2 run double in the 6th to put your Dogs out in front.

Coltin Quagliano (Illinois) also reached on an error in the 6th where another run scored.

3 more runs were scored in the 7th by the MoonDogs on 3 RBI singles by Brody Delamielleure (FSU), Matthew Fleischhacker (MSU - Mankato), and Jake Duer.

The MoonDogs tacked on another on an RBI walk from Delamielleure in the 8th.

Minot scored one in the 9th to break up the shutout.

The MoonDogs will look to continue their winning ways tomorrow night against Minot.

