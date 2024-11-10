Stezka's 37 Saves Leads Firebirds to Third Straight Win

November 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the Ontario Reign on Sunday at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 4-2. Ales Stezka stopped 37 of 39 Ontario Reign shots to help move the Firebirds to a 6-5-0-0 record. Tucker Robertson, Ville Ottavainen, Ryan Winterton, and Lleyton Roed each netted goals on Military Appreciation Night, presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, in front of 8,572 fans.

QUICK NOTES

Tucker Robertson scored the Firebirds' first goal of the game, beating Pheonix Copley for his first goal of the season. Eduard Sale and Ian McKinnon earned the assists at 2:40 of the opening period.

The Reign scored twice in the first period with both goals from Martin Chromiak, including one on the powerplay, to take a 2-1 lead after twenty minutes of play.

Ville Ottavainen evened the game at 8:14 of the middle period with an unassisted goal for his second of the season and second in as many games.

Eduard Sale forced the puck down to the boards, finding Logan Morrison at the top of the circle. Morrison fed Ryan Winterton who converted on a one-timer to give the Firebirds the lead. Winterton's goal was his fourth of the season and was scored at 16:01.

Ales Stezka made 14 saves in the third period to hold off the Reign.

Lleyton Roed scored an empty net goal with 11 seconds left to put the game out of reach. Roed's third of the season was assisted by Ryan Winterton and Ben Meyers.

Both Eduard Sale and Ryan Winterton had multi-point games.

Coachella Valley was outshot 39-27.

The Firebirds powerplay finished 0-for-3 and the penalty kill finished 2-for-3.

Read the game's full box score HERE.

The Firebirds hit the road to face the Abbotsford Canucks this Friday and Saturday at the Abbotsford Centre. Puck drop for both games is set for 7pm PT.

Get a jump on the 2024-25 Firebirds season with individual, full season, half season and 9-game Pick 'Em Plan ticket packages on sale now! In addition to all Firebirds home games, full season ticket packages include access to the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29, along with special events, gifts, membership perks, and more! Click HERE to learn more about securing your seat for next season!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.