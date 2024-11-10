Game Preview: Condors at Canucks, 4 p.m.

November 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Condors and Canucks close the weekend with a 4 p.m. matinee.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield only had five shots in the first period, but took a 1-0 lead late and never looked back in a 3-1 win a night ago over the Canucks. Olivier Rodrigue stopped 26 of 27.

O-ROD

Olivier Rodrigue won his third straight start last night. Over that span, he has stopped 97 of 101 (.963 save percentage). His .929 save percentage is ninth among AHL goaltenders with at least five appearances so far this season.

ALL-WRIGHT

Cameron Wright had the game's opening goal and a multi-point game last night. He has three goals in 10 games this season after 12 a year ago as a rookie.

CARL! NICE TO SEE YOU

Carl Berglund had his first multi-point game of the season last night. He had four points (1g-3a) in 12 games a year ago with Bakersfield. With Fort Wayne, the Swedish center had 42 points (12g-30a) in 51 games.

NOT BACKING DOWN

Drake Caggiula and Max Wanner each dropped the mitts last night for Bakersfield. It was Caggiula's first fight of the season and Wanner's second tilt. Overall, the team has eight fights through 11 games this season.

KILLING IT

Bakersfield has killed 23 straight penalties dating back to October 26 in Tucson. Overall, the team has killed off 36 of 39 on the season (92.3%) and sits third in the AHL.

JUMP ON IT

The Condors are 5-0-2 when scoring first. When they do not get the first goal of the game, the team is 0-3-1.

BC BOYS

Bakersfield's roster includes two players from British Columbia, Ethan De Jong (North Vancouver) and Alex Swetlikoff (Kelowna).

ROAD TRIPPIN'

The Condors are 4-2-1 on the road so far this season. They won 20 games away from Condorstown a year ago. The current five-game road trip is the longest road trip of the season for Bakersfield, who returns home for a five-game homestand after the Gulls contest on Saturday.

A LOOK AT ABBY

Abbotsford has dropped three straight. Cooper Walker scored his first goal of the season last night. He had one goal in 13 games last season with the Canucks.

UP NEXT

The Condors head to San Diego on Saturday for a 6 p.m. road trip finale with the Gulls.

