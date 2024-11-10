Eagles Rally for 3-2 Victory at San Jose

November 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN JOSE, CA. - Colorado forwards Jayson Megna and Tye Felhaber scored back-to-back goals just 4:00 apart to erase a 2-1 deficit and give the Eagles a 3-2 win over the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday. Forward Matthew Phillips also found the back of the net in the victory, while goaltender Kevin Mandolese earned the win in net, making 37 saves on 39 shots.

Colorado would strike first as a 3-on-2 rush set up Phillips to steer the puck past Barracuda goalie Yaroslav Askarov from the side of the crease, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge at the 12:35 mark of the first period.

The lone power play of the opening frame would allow forward Andrew Poturalski to light the lamp with a wrister from the left-wing circle, knotting the score at 1-1 with 5:32 remaining in the period. San Jose would go on to outshoot Colorado 9-7 and the two teams headed to the first intermission still tied, 1-1.

The second period would see the Eagles and Barracuda exchange chances, with San Jose putting up 12 shots to Colorado's 11 in the middle frame. The Eagles would be denied on two separate opportunities on the power play, while the Barracuda came up dry on one crack on the man-advantage.

Still deadlocked at 1-1 as the puck dropped on the third period, San Jose would claim its first lead of the night when forward Collin Graf wired home a wrister from between the circles to put the Barracuda up 2-1 at the 8:59 mark.

Colorado would find the equalizer when Jere Innala fed a cross-slot pass from the right-wing boards to the side of the crease, where Megna would bash it into the back of the net. The tally was Megna's fourth of the season and leveled the score at 2-2 with 6:59 left to play in the contest.

The Eagles would reclaim the lead just 4:00 later when Felhaber buried a backhander from the bottom of the right-wing circle, putting Colorado on top, 3-2.

The Barracuda would pull Askarov for the extra attacker but, would come no closer, as the Eagles held on for the 3-2 victory.

Colorado finished 0-for-2 on the power play and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. Askarov suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 27 shots.

