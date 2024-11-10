Game #10 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (5-4-0-0) vs San Diego Gulls (3-8-0-0)

November 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Game #10: Tucson Roadrunners (5-4-0-0) vs San Diego Gulls (3-8-0-0)

Time: 4:00 p.m. MST, Tucson Arena, Tucson AZ

Referees: #64 Adam Forbes, #27 Jackson Kozari

Linespersons: #48 Jake Herzog, #76 Gabe Lomen

Supervisor : Jay Sharrers

The Tucson Roadrunners look to complete the sweep in its final game of the weekend slate against the San Diego Gulls on Sunday. A victory would extend Tucson's winning streak to a season-high three games and give the team five wins in its last six games. The Roadrunners have also won a season-high three games in a row at home after the team's 5-2 victory over San Diego on Saturday. On the other side, the Gulls have lost four of its last five games and hope to avoid a two-game losing streak.

Three things: Three of the Roadrunners' five goals came from defenseman on Saturday, which is a season-high. Rookie defenseman Artem Duda notched his first career AHL goal. Second-year blue-liner Maksymillian Szuber scored his first of the season. And in his season debut, fifth-year pro Peter Diliberatore found the back of the net for the first time this year. Veteran defender Robbie Russo had a season-high two assists to give the Tucson backend five points on the night.

Tucson's leading scorer Egor Sokolov became the first Roadrunner to have three points in a single after tallying two assists and one goal on Saturday. He has registered a point in eight of nine games this season to give him 13 points from seven goals and six assists on the year. The Russian forward is top-five in the AHL in points (tied for third) and goals (tied for fifth) despite playing just nine games. Only Gulls forward Jansen Harkins and Milwaukee Admirals forward Vinnie Hinostroza have more points with 14 and 17, respectively. The two have also played one more game than Sokolov. The Roadrunners' fifth-year pro has scored in four of the last five games, tallying six goals and three assists for nine points in that span.

Roadrunners goalie Jaxson Stauber notched his fourth win of the season in his fifth start on Saturday for his third-straight victory. Only seven goalies in the league have more wins than Stauber, and six of the seven netminders have played more games. The third-year pro has only conceded two goals in each of his four wins this season. He has a team-best 2.39 goals-against average and 0.931 save percentage, which ranks 12th in the AHL.

What's the word?

"It just shows our resiliency. We stuck to our game. We had hope and just stayed positive on the bench. Getting it done felt great."

Roadrunners defenseman Peter Diliberatore on the team's 5-2 comeback victory over San Diego.

Number to Know:

10 - After being shutout by the Abbotsford Canucks on Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Roadrunners have scored 10 goals in its last two games. Tucson tallied four goals in a single period in both of contests, including Saturday's four-goal third period. In the previous game, a 5-2 victory on Wednesday, Oct. 30 over the Canucks, the Roadrunners put four on the board in the first period. The team has found different ways to win of late, and Saturday was the first time the Roadrunners had won a game after trailing going into the third period.

Latest Transactions: None

We're Doing It Live

Sunday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 3:45 p.m. with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who all of the action from Tucson Arena. The game can also be seen on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

