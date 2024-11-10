Good Knight: Wranglers Win 4-0

The Wranglers answered the call.

After falling 8-3 to Henderson on Saturday, the Wranglers responded with a 4-0 shutout in today's matinee rematch at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Adam Klapka, Rory Kerins and Walker Duehr were the goal scorers, with Klapka notching two markers in the game.

It was all Wranglers from the drop of the puck as they rewrote the script from last night's game.

Klapka opened.. the scoring in the contest, redirecting a shot made by Walker Duehr past Knights netminder Jiří Patera to give Calgary an early 1-0 advantage.

The offensive pressure didn't stop there.

Sam Morton followed suit and got a stick on a shot from Yan Kuznetsov, deflecting it past Patera for a 2-0 lead.

Duehr, ever the opportunist, capped off the flurry with a goal of his own, getting a shot through the backdoor on a slick feed from Morton.

Just like that, the Wranglers were up 3-0 after the first frame.

The middle frame saw both teams exchange opportunities, but neither side found the back of the net.

With the game seemingly in hand, Klapka provided a little extra insurance in the third.

Assisted by Jakob Pelletier, Klapka ripped a shot top shelf, giving the Wranglers a commanding 4-0 lead and putting the game well out of reach for Henderson.

Devin Cooley had yet another strong game, blocking all 26 shots from the Knights.

"It just continues to give me confidence that the plan that I have worked out with Mackenzie Skapski (Wranglers Goaltending Coach) is working and it feels really nice."

This is Cooley's third shutout of the season and the momentum keeps rolling for him.

The man between the pipes now sits third in the league overall, first in shutouts, and has played the most minutes in the league.

