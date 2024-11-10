Wranglers Fall 8-3 to Henderson

November 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights posted an 8-3 win over the Wranglers Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Jakob Pelletier, Jarred Tinordi, and Rory Kerins scored for the Wranglers.

The Silver Knights took control early, scoring five goals in the first period, firing just 10 shots on goal, and capitalizing on nearly every opportunity that came their way.

The Silver Knights were firing on all cylinders, with Calen Addison, Jakub Brabenec, Mitch McLain, Cal Burke, and Tanner Tanner Laczynski all finding the back of the net.

With the score in a large deficit, the Wranglers replaced netminder Waltteri Ignatjew with Devin Cooley.

The Knights added one more after the goalie change, sneaking another past Cooley to make it it 5-0 after one.

With a mountain to climb, the Wranglers came out with a much-needed sense of urgency in the second frame, and it showed on the shot clock.

Calgary outshot Henderson 14-1 nearing the middle of the period, and despite the heavy pressure, they still found themselves down 6-1 when Mason Morelli extended the Knights lead early in the period.

Tinordi then scored to give Calgary something to cheer about, assisted by Jeremie Poirier.

Later, Pelletier made it 6-2 with a deflection goal set up by Adam Klapka and Poirier.

Though the Wranglers weren't able to get any closer, their push in the second period had them playing with a bit more confidence going into the third.

Any hopes of a Calgary comeback were quickly dashed in the final frame as Morelli netted his second of the game to make it 7-2.

But the Wranglers did have a brief moment of celebration, as Rory Kerins scored his 10th of the season with a scrappy goal in front of the net.

However, Riley McKay sealed the deal for Henderson with an empty-netter, pushing the score to 8-3.

The Wranglers now face a tough task in their next outing against the Knights at Sunday's matinee.

