Colorado Falls Short in 5-3 Loss to Barracuda

November 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SAN JOSE, CA. - San Jose forward Tristen Robins notched two goals and an assist, while goaltender Georgi Romanov stopped 31 of the 34 shots he faced, as the Barracuda defeated the Colorado Eagles 5-3 on Sunday. Forwards Oskar Olausson and Jean-Luc Foudy netted goals in the loss, while defenseman Jack Ahcan scored his first goal of the season for Colorado. Trent Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing five goals on 30 shots.

San Jose forward Donavan Houle would net the game's first goal when he fielded a drop pass at the bottom of the right-wing circle and snapped home a wrister, giving the Barracuda a 1-0 edge just 6:34 into the contest.

The lead would grow to 2-0 when defenseman Ethan Frisch lit the lamp with a wrist shot from the right-wing circle with 8:05 remaining in the first period.

Colorado would get on the board when Olausson finished off an opportunity from between the circles, slicing the deficit to 2-1 at the 13:33 mark of the opening 20 minutes. The Eagles would earn two opportunities on the power play to close out the first frame, but they would not be able to convert, and San Jose left for the first intermission still on top, 2-1.

The Barracuda would strike on a power play when forward Andrew Poturalski swept home a shot from the side of the crease, stretching San Jose's advantage to 3-1 at the 9:07 mark of the second period.

A power play opportunity later in the period would allow Colorado to chip away at the Barracuda lead, as Foudy snagged a cross-slot pass and snapped the puck home from the bottom of the left-wing circle. The goal was Foudy's first of the season and trimmed San Jose's lead to 3-2 with 6:04 remaining in the second stanza.

Still leading 3-2 as the third period began, Robins would strike on the man-advantage when he muscled the puck from the top of the crease into the back of the net, putting San Jose up 4-2 at the 2:59 mark.

Robins would light the lamp for a second time when he buried a wrister from the top of the left-wing circle, pushing the Barracuda advantage to 5-2 with 6:36 remaining in the contest.

The Eagles would pull Miner in favor of the extra attacker and the move would pay off. Ahcan whistled a shot from the slot past Romanov to slice the deficit to 5-3 at the 16:22 mark of the final frame.

Colorado finished the game going 1-for-5 on the power play, while San Jose was 2-for-5 on the man-advantage.

