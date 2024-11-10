Wolf Pack Set to Battle Rival Bruins

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack conclude a stretch of four out of five games on the road this afternoon when they battle the rival Providence Bruins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

The puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the first of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and Bruins this season. It is the first of five meetings between the rivals at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. They'll meet again in six days, on Nov. 16, 2024, at the XL Center in downtown Hartford.

During the 2023-24 season, the sides split ten meetings evenly between them. The Wolf Pack posted a record of 5-4-1-0, while the Bruins went 5-3-1-1. For the second straight spring, the foes met in the Atlantic Division Semifinals of the Calder Cup Playoffs. Jake Leschyshyn scored the overtime game-winning goal in Game 4 at the XL Center on May 10, 2024, to clinch the series for the Wolf Pack 3-1.

Over the last five seasons, the sides have met 42 times in the regular season. Each team has won 21 games, with the Wolf Pack posting a record of 21-17-4-0 and the Bruins posting a mark of 21-11-7-3.

A season ago, the Wolf Pack posted a record of 2-2-1-0 in Providence, collecting five of a possible ten points at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. They went 1-1 there during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Bruins won the last regular season meeting on April 21, 2024. That afternoon, in the regular season finale for both clubs, the Bruins doubled up the Wolf Pack 4-2.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped their fifth straight road game to open the season on Friday night in Rochester. Despite the first career multi-point efforts from rookies Dylan Roobroeck (1 g, 1 a) and Bryce McConnell-Barker (1 g, 1 a), the Wolf Pack fell 6-3 to the Rochester Americans.

The Amerks jumped out to a 2-0 lead 10:15 into the hockey game on power play goals from Brett Murray and Jiri Kulich. Roobroeck's fourth goal of the season at 13:54 got the Wolf Pack within one heading into the intermission, but that was as close as they drew on this night.

Three goals in 3:26 broke the game open, pushing the Americans to a 5-1 advantage. Viktor Neuchev opened the flurry at 10:34 of the middle stanza, then Konsta Helenius buried the game-winning goal at 13:32. Josh Dunne's one-timer from the right-wing circle at 14:00 ended the offensive burst.

Brett Berard buried a rebound 70 seconds into the third period, while McConnell-Barker stuffed home a loose puck at the side of the goal at 11:44, but it would not be enough to spark a comeback.

The Wolf Pack are 0-3-1-1 on the road to start the season. Their last regular season road win came on April 20, 2024, against the Springfield Thunderbirds by a score of 6-4.

Berard (6 g, 3 a) leads the Wolf Pack in goals with six, and is tied with Bo Groulx (5 g, 4 a) for the team lead in points with nine.

Bruins Outlook:

The Bruins exploded for eight goals last night as they completed a home-and-home sweep of the Bridgeport Islanders with an 8-4 victory at Total Mortgage Arena.

Tied 4-4 after two periods of play, the Bruins struck four times in a span of 3:07 to take complete control of the hockey game. Ian Mitchell gave the Bruins the lead with his first goal of the season at 8:17, a marker that would stand as the game-winning tally. Vinni Lettieri made it a 6-4 game at 8:59, potting his seventh goal of the season.

John Farinacci would strike at 9:13 and 11:24, giving the Bruins the required breathing room to pull away.

Riley Duran scored shorthanded at 19:00 of the second period in the victory, while Georgii Merkulov and Riley Tufte both scored on the power play in the middle frame.

Lettieri, in his second stint with the club, leads the Bruins in goals with seven and points with 11 (7 g, 4 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 2:50 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

