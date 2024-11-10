Bo Groulx Scores 100th AHL Point, But Wolf Pack Fall to Bruins 4-2

PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack were unable to complete a third period comeback this evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI. Despite a strong push late, the Wolf Pack fell 4-2 to the rival Providence Bruins.

Marc McLaughlin extended the Bruins lead to 3-1 early in the second period, capitalizing on a collision inside the Bruins' zone. Two Wolf Pack players collided, giving the puck to Tyler Pitlick. He connected with McLaughlin, who broke in on a breakaway and beat Dylan Garand through the five-hole at 2:12. The goal, McLaughlin's second in as many nights, would prove to be the game-winning tally.

Bo Groulx opened the scoring 9:57 into the hockey game, notching the 100 th point in his AHL career. The veteran forward dumped the puck into the offensive zone just ahead of the blueline, firing it off the end wall. The puck bounced off the boards, hit goaltender Michael DiPietro, and found the back of the net.

The goal was Groulx's fifth of the season, and his team-leading tenth point (5 g, 5 a).

The Wolf Pack would take their lead into the second period but could not hold off the Bruins in the middle stanza. The club surrendered a season-high 20 shots in the frame, being outshot 20-7.

Max Jones tied the game at 10:40, burying a rebound for his first goal as a Bruin. Fabian Lysell's shot from the slot was denied by Garand, but the rebound sat to his left for Jones to pot.

Just 5:05 later, at 15:45, Pitlick gave the Bruins the lead with a power play goal. Ian Mitchell fired a puck from the right-wing point that Pitlick deflected in front for his third goal of the season. Lysell picked up the secondary helper on the tally, his second of the afternoon.

McLaughlin's goal at 2:12 would be enough, despite a strong late push from the Wolf Pack.

Adam Sýkora deflected a shot from Jaroslav Chmelaø at 5:59, drawing the club within a goal. After a faceoff win in the offensive zone, Chmelaø took a pass from Blake Hillman and fired a shot that Sýkora got a piece of. The goal was Sýkora's third of the campaign.

A late penalty call against Chad Ruhwedel forced the Wolf Pack to try and tie the game at five-on-five with the goaltender pulled. Patrick Brown ended the intrigue at 18:34, hitting the empty net for the club's second power play goal of the game.

