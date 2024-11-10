Silver Knights Triumph Over Wranglers, 8-3, At Saddledome

American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Calgary Wranglers, 8-3, at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday evening. Mason Morelli, Riley McKay, and Grigori Denisenko all recorded three-point nights, while seven different Silver Knights recorded multi-point games. The Silver Knights also tied the franchise record for most goals in a single game with eight.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Defenseman Calen Addison opened the scoring early in the first with a power-play goal, his first as a Silver Knight. Denisenko and Morelli picked up the assists on the play. Jakub Brabenec then added a goal at 7:19 in the period, assisted by McKay. Mitch McLain and Cal Burke scored back-to-back goals just 23 seconds apart to make it a 4-0 game midway through the opening frame. Kai Uchacz and McKay picked up the assists on McLain's goal, while Mason Geertsen assisted on Burke's. Tanner Laczynski added a fifth unanswered tally in the first period, his fourth straight game with at least one point. Denisenko and Brendan Brisson both assisted on the play.

Tinordi got Calgary on the board early in the second period to make it 5-1. Morelli responded late in the frame with Henderson's sixth goal of the night. Geertsen and Brandon Hickey picked up helpers on the play. Pelletier responded and made it 6-2 heading into the final period.

Morelli, assisted by Brisson and Denisenko, scored his second of the night on the power play early in the third. Although Kerins would respond with Calgary's third goal of the night, McKay - assisted by McLain and Uchacz - sealed an 8-3 Henderson victory with an empty netter.

Goaltender Jesper Vikman stopped 28 of 31 shots on goal in his first AHL game of the season, securing a win in his 2024-25 debut.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Sunday, Nov. 10 | 12 p.m. | at Calgary Wranglers

Friday, Nov. 15 | 7 p.m. | vs. Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 16 | 6 p.m. | vs. Tucson Roadrunners | Tickets

Friday, Nov. 22 | 7 p.m. | vs. Abbotsford Canucks | Tickets

Friday, Nov. 29 | 5 p.m. | at. Colorado Eagles

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will take on the Calgary Wranglers on Sunday, November 10, to conclude their series. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 12 p.m. PT.

American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2024

