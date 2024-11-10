Wolves Drop 2-1 Decision to Admirals

November 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Chicago Wolves News Release







ROSEMONT, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves took the ice against Central Division rival Milwaukee in the second of back-to-back games Sunday at Allstate Arena.

Skyler Brind'Amour scored for the Wolves but despite putting a season-high 41 shots on goal, that was all the scoring Chicago could manage as the Admirals prevailed 2-1 to claim a split of the weekend home-and-home series.

Milwaukee broke the ice late in the opening period when Kieffer Bellows tallied while on the power play.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second, setting up a tense third period.

Early in the period, Reid Schaefer gave the Admirals a two-goal advantage when the forward scored off a breakaway.

Brind'Amour notched his first goal of the season midway through the third to pull the Wolves to within 2-1. The forward redirected a shot from Ryan Suzuki past Admirals goaltender Magnus Chrona. Suzuki and Ty Smith were awarded assists on the play.

Ruslan Khazheyev (14 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Chrona (40 saves) earned the victory for the Admirals.

Chicago dropped to 3-5-1-0 on the season while Milwaukee moved to 9-2-0-0.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Grand Rapids to face the Griffins on Friday night (6 p.m.).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.