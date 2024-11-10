Robins Scores Twice, Barracuda Upend Eagles
November 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (7-4-0-0) snapped a 12-game losing streak versus the Colorado Eagles (6-5-0-1) on Sunday night at Tech CU Arena with a 5-3 victory over the Avs affiliate. In the win, Andrew Poturalski extended his goal streak to three games and now leads the Cuda in goals (7) and power-play goals (3). Additionally, Tristen Robins recorded his second career multi-goal game.
San Jose's last victory over the Eagles came on Nov. 12, 2022 (2-1 OTW) as Luke Johnson scored the OT winner 40 seconds into the extra session.
In the first, at 6:34, Donavan Houle (3) opened the scoring as he pulled the trigger from just below the right dot. Then, at 11:55, Ethan Frisch (2) went upstairs from the shortside to give the Barracuda a 2-0 lead. Less than two minutes later, at 13:33, the Eagles cut into the deficit when Oskar Olausson (3) beat Georgi Romanov from between circles.
In the second, Poturalski (7) stayed hot, netting his fourth goal in his last three games, pushing the Barracuda's lead back to two on the power play, at 3-1. Poturalski now has power-play goals in each of his last three games and seven goals in his last seven outings. At 13:56, the Eagles inched back within in one as Jean-Luc Foudy (1) ripped in a pass from below the left face-off dot.
In the third, just 2:59 into the frame, Robins (2) made it 4-2 Barracuda as he snapped the puck off the goaltender Trent Miner, off the defender, and in. Later in the period, at 13:24, Robins (3) would give his team their first three-goal lead of the game. Robins' last and only multi-goal game came on March 22, 2023, at Colorado. The Eagles would get one back when Jack Ashcan (1) scored his first of the year at 16:22 but it was too late.
The Barracuda continue their five-game homestead on Wednesday as they host the San Diego Gulls for the first time this season. For tickets and more information, go to sjbarracuda.com/tickets.
