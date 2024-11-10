Wright Leads Way in 3-1 Win
November 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (5-3-3, 13pts) never trailed in a 3-1 victory over the Abbotsford Canucks (5-6-1, 11pts) on Saturday. Cameron Wright (3rd) had a goal and assist, Drake Caggiula (3rd) had a goal and a fight, and Olivier Rodrigue won his third straight start, stopping 26 of 27. Rodrigue has stopped 97 of his last 101 shots (.960 sv%).
Bakersfield's penalty kill was a perfect 4/4 again and is now 36/39 on the year (92.3%).
Patriotic Night jerseys are up for auction through tomorrow.
The Condors are in Abbotsford on Sunday at 4 p.m. Teddy Bear Toss is just around the corner and the ONLY way in to the lower level is with a Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack.
