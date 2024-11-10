Stars Smother Moose in Weekend Opener

November 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, smothered the Manitoba Moose 5-2 on Saturday in the first of a two-game weekend series at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

A sellout crowd of 6,778 packed the arena for the first game of the Stars' Military Appreciation Weekend.

The first period had fireworks, with four combined goals and 34 penalty minutes, as the Stars carried a 3-1 lead into the intermission. Kole Lind opened the scoring just under eight minutes into the game, as he redirected a point shot from Kyle Capobianco in the slot that fooled Moose goaltender Domenic DiVincentiis. The goal was Lind's third of the season and came during a Texas power play.

Manitoba's Mason Shaw answered 33 seconds later with a sneaky wraparound goal, but Matej Blümel put Texas back in the lead just 17 seconds after that. Texas went 1-for-3 on the man-advantage in the period, but added a late even-strength goal when Arttu Hyry picked off a clearing attempt by DiVincentiis at the half-wall and fired it into the net before the Moose goaltender could get back into position.

The Stars outshot the Moose 12-3 in the middle stanza and added another power play goal off the stick of Lind, who ripped a wrist shot into the glove side of the net from the right circle. Texas carried a 4-1 lead and a 26-10 shots advantage into the third period.

Texas jumped out to a 9-1 shots margin again in the third period, but Ben King brought the Moose back to within two as he whistled a shot past Magnus Hellberg from the top of the right circle with 4:31 to play. Emilio Pettersen capped the scoring with a full-length empty net goal with 1:06 remaining.

Hellberg stopped 16 of 18 to become the first Stars goaltender in history to win his first five starts with the team. DiVincentiis took the loss after stopping 35 of 39 he faced.

The Stars and Moose clash once more Sunday at 5:00 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

Game Info Shots Goaltenders 3 Stars (Ubeo Business Services) Boxscore TEX: 40 W: Hellberg (TEX) 1: Lind (TEX) Photo MB: 18 L: DiVincentiis (MB) 2: Hyry (TEX) 3: Stranges (TEX)

