P-Bruins Earn Weekend Sweep with Victory over Wolf Pack

November 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins earned a weekend sweep with a 4-2 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Tyler Pitlick posted a goal and an assist, while Marc McLaughlin netted the game-winning goal in the final frame. Fabian Lysell recorded two assists in the victory.

How It Happened

Benoit-Olivier Groulx rimmed the puck around from the neutral zone before it bounced off the back boards behind the net, off the leg of the goaltender and into the back of the net, giving the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead with 10:03 remaining in the first period.

Max Jones cleaned up a rebound from the right post off a Lysell shot from the slot, tying the game at 1-1 with 9:20 to play in the second frame. Georgii Merkulov was credited with a secondary assist.

Pitlick got his stick on an Ian Mitchell shot from the point and sent it into the back of the net for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 4:15 left in the second period. Lysell received a secondary assist.

A collision between two Wolf Pack players at the blueline led to a 2-on-0 for the P-Bruins, as McLaughlin skated the puck down the slot and fired a snapshot through the goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 3-1 2:12 into the third period.

Jaroslav Chemlar's shot from the point was deflected into the back of the net from between the hash marks by Adam Sykora, cutting the P-Bruins' lead to 3-2 with 14:01 remaining in the third period.

Patrick Brown found the empty net on the power play to seal the game with 1:26 to play. Vinni Lettieri and Jeffrey Viel recorded the assists.

Stats

Lettieri has points in four straight games.

Providence has scored at least one power play goal in three straight contests.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 22 of the 24 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 35 shots.

The power play went 2-for-5 and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.

The Providence Bruins improve to 6-6-0-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Cleveland Monsters on Friday, November 15 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

