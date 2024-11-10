Stars Storm Back to Sweep Moose

November 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Texas Stars, Credit: Andy Nietupski)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, scored four third period goals to complete a 5-2 comeback win over the Manitoba Moose Sunday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

The Moose capitalized six seconds into their second power play of the opening period when Parker Ford tipped a point shot from Elias Salomonsson to make it 1-0. The visitors added to their lead 19 seconds later when Ben King played a bounce off the end wall that fooled Stars goaltender Magnus Hellberg and led to a tap-in. Manitoba held a narrow shots advantage 11-10 after 20 minutes with a 2-0 lead.

Manitoba outshot Texas 16-4 in the middle frame, but Hellberg stopped all 16 and the Stars finally broke through late in the frame. Antonio Stranges snapped a shot over Thomas Milic into the top corner of the net to get the Stars back to within one with 1:30 left in the period.

Texas broke even 6:05 into the third period when Lian Bichsel blasted a one-timer past Milic from the point. Knotted at 2-2 through most of the frame, the teams looked destined for overtime, until Kyle McDonald put the Stars ahead with 3:23 remaining. McDonald swept home a loose puck outside the Moose crease after the initial shot came from Alex Petrovic at the point. Petrovic picked up two assists in what was his 700th professional game.

Curtis McKenzie and Bichsel both scored empty-net goals to complete the 5-2 victory and weekend sweep. Hellberg made 29 saves on 31 shots to become the first goaltender in Stars history to start a season 6-0-0.

The Stars now head out on a three-game road trip, starting with a two-game series in Des Moines, Iowa against the Wild. Friday's game starts at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday's puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

