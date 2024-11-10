Savoie's Multi-Point Game Not Enough
November 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (5-4-3, 13pts) rallied twice, but eventually fell 4-2 to the Abbotsford Canucks (6-6-1, 13pts) on Sunday. Matt Savoie (4th) had a multi-point game and Drake Caggiula (4th) scored for the second straight game. Savoie's goal came on the power play for the Condors, just their third man advantage goal of the season.
The Condors are in San Diego on Saturday at 6 p.m. Teddy Bear Toss is just around the corner and the ONLY way in to the lower level is with a Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack.
