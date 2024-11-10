Savoie's Multi-Point Game Not Enough

November 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (5-4-3, 13pts) rallied twice, but eventually fell 4-2 to the Abbotsford Canucks (6-6-1, 13pts) on Sunday. Matt Savoie (4th) had a multi-point game and Drake Caggiula (4th) scored for the second straight game. Savoie's goal came on the power play for the Condors, just their third man advantage goal of the season.

The Condors are in San Diego on Saturday at 6 p.m. Teddy Bear Toss is just around the corner and the ONLY way in to the lower level is with a Teddy Bear Toss 3-Pack.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.