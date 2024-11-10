Gulls Downed by Roadrunners, 5-2

November 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Tucson Roadrunners 5-2 Saturday night at Tucson Convention Center Arena.

Jansen Harkins scored his fourth goal of the season, giving him 4-10=14 points on the campaign. He now sits alone in second among all AHL skaters in points.

Josh Lopina netted his first goal of the season, a power-play goal.

Sam Colangelo collected an assist, his fourth of the campaign. He now ranks tied for third among AHL rookies in scoring (6-4=10). He has points in back-to-back contests (1-1=2) and in five of his last six (4-2=6).

Coulson Pitre established his first career assist and point streak with his third helper in the last two games (0-3=3).

Rodwin Dionicio picked up an assist, his third point in his last two games (1-2=3). It is his first professional point streak.

Nikita Nesterenko earned his fourth assist of the season, giving him points in back-to-back games (2-1=3).

Calle Clang stopped 21 shots.

The Gulls will wrap up their back-to-back contests with the Roadrunners tomorrow afternoon at Tucson Convention Center Arena (3 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Ryan Carpenter

On tonight's loss to Tucson

It's still pretty emotional and a tough loss. Yeah. We were controlling the game 2-1 with a five on three. I thought we had some chances on it. Even just that mentality. We got to learn as a group to have the mentality that we're gonna get the next one, you know, put it out of reach for them. That second when they tied it up, gave them some life. And just a couple of miscues there defensively as a team at the end. And so the beauty of this game, we get to play again tomorrow, but we need a better response tomorrow, and we need to learn from the times when we play with the lead, find ways to buckle down defensively, but stay aggressive and get that next goal.

On the power play

I think we're gaining chemistry. I mean, that was a huge goal by [Josh] Lopina. I think we're trying to have two good units out there. So, whoever goes first, if they don't get it done in a minute, the next unit gets out. And I know we have our looks, sometimes it doesn't go in. We got to stay aggressive and keep building chemistry. And when you get out there, the PK is trying to outwork you, and so we have to find that mentality, that identity as a power play. We're going to outwork the penalty kill.

On getting ready for tomorrow's game against Tucson

We'll get dinner at the hotel and get our fluids in us and try to get a good night's sleep. I'm sure we'll have film in the morning, stuff that maybe we could go we want to reiterate, and things that we need to clean up and work on and be better for next game. But yeah, we got to just get our mind, try to flush this one, learn things we need to learn from, but try to focus on tomorrow at four o'clock.

Assistant coach Dave Barr

On the lost lead

I thought we played a pretty good first period, second period I thought was outstanding, I thought we did a lot of good things in the second period, could have had two or three goals maybe. Played very well defense second period. Thought we were fine, had a two-man advantage long power play for almost two minutes, created some chances and opportunities off that. You take your foot off the pedal a little bit, I don't even know if we did that, I didn't feel like it. We were down to four defensemen due to injury and also a fight, four to five minutes of that, that's no excuse. We've got to learn to close these games. We should have won that game 2-1. It's a good team, they work hard. I think we played well enough to get more results than we got.

On losing Dillon Heatherington early in the game

It's not really hard to manage it. I'm looking at whoever's fresh and telling them to go. We try to have a bit of a mindset that we don't want to do any extra work if we can, we have to get out job done, let's keep it simple, get pucks to the forwards quickly and support however we can. When it comes to defending you can't take any shortcuts. Our guys were great, defenseman really good. It's very disappointing because we did a lot of good things tonight. Losing 5-2, can't believe we were winning 2-1 or whatever it was.

On what he wants to see in tomorrow's game

A sixty-minute game. You're always looking for that. We provided a lot of good minutes, and you just have those moments where you make a minor positional mistake or a minor error and it's in our net. Tomorrow morning we'll talk about what we did right and wrong, talk about how to prepare, its first, second, third, shift just keep going, I think we worked hard enough to get more than what we got, that's for sure.

