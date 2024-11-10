Recent History Repeats as Moose Swept 5-2 at Texas

November 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (3-7-0-0) fell 5-2 to the Texas Stars (7-3-0-0) in Sunday evening's action. The Moose were coming off a 5-2 loss against the Stars the evening before.

Parker Ford opened the scoring for the Moose, redirecting a shot by Elias Salomonsson on the power-play to give Manitoba an early lead. Ben King scored his second goal of the weekend just 19 seconds later, courtesy of an odd bounce off the end wall, extending Manitoba's lead to finish the period 2-0. Thomas Milic made 10 saves on 10 shots for the Moose, and Hellberg went nine for 11 in net for the Stars.

The Moose peppered Hellberg with shots in the second period, but the Stars netminder made 16 saves in the frame. Antonio Stranges rewarded his netminder with a late strike for the Stars, cutting Manitoba's lead in half with just over a minute left in the period. The Moose were able to generate significant scoring chances through the frame, with three power-play opportunities, but Hellberg held the score to a 2-1 Moose lead.

Lian Bischel tied things up for the Stars just over six minutes into the third period. The Stars gained their first lead of the night with 3:23 to play when Kyle McDonald knocked home a loose puck. The Moose emptied the net late, but Curtis McKenzie and Bischel fired into the open cage, securing another 5-2 win for the Stars. Milic made 19 saves on 22 shots for the Moose, and Hellberg stopped 29 of 31 pucks for Texas.

Quotable

Moose forward Parker Ford

"I thought we played a really good 35 to 40 minutes of the game. When it came down to the third period, we just weren't there completely. It just shows that you can't take any shifts off."

Statbook

Dawson Barteaux (1A) has recorded four assists over his past four games

Ben King (1G) has goals in two straight games

Parker Ford (1G) has points in two straight games (1G, 1A)

What's Next?

The Moose face off against the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Nov. 13 in Milwaukee. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

