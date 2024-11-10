John Leonard's Overtime Goals Gives Checkers 5-4 Win over Toronto

November 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

It took more than 60 minutes, but the Checkers finished the job in their rematch with the Marlies thanks to a clutch overtime strike from John Leonard.

After an unsuccessful man advantage in the extra frame, the Checkers closed things out as Leonard collected a drop pass from Matt Kiersted entering the zone, carried the puck to the left circle and slid a quick shot past the Toronto netminder for the game winner.

While it was denied in the overtime, Charlotte's power play was firing on all cylinders during regulation. The unit pumped in four goals on the night, accounting for all of the Checkers' production through three periods of play. The final power-play tally came early on in the third, when Wilmer Skoog buried a shot that pushed Charlotte ahead to a two-goal lead.

The Marlies would surge from there, however. Alex Steeves pulled the visitors back within one just 65 seconds later, then lit the lamp again with under five minutes to play to force the tilt to overtime - where the Checkers would carry much of the possession and eventually claim their two standings points.

QUOTES

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game

I liked a lot about our team. We took a step with things we talked about yesterday. In the third period we let our foot off the gas and a lot of special teams catches up to guys when you're doing too many penalty kills, but I'm excited that we took a step.

Kinnear on the power play

The power play was one of the areas we didn't really love the last game, but that's going to happen over the course of the year and it's how you react to it. We reacted the right way and it moved the needle for sure.

Kinnear on team chemistry

We had some injuries too, and then yesterday I had 11 forwards and 7 D so it got mixed up a little bit, but there's some chemistry there. I think the most important thing is that you look at the depth and everybody is getting opportunities to play. That will continue.

Kinnear on Leonard's overtime goal

I saw a player that had the puck, wanted to end the game and was playing to win. A lot to be excited about with Lenny, but a great team effort. Appleby really had to step up too because it wasn't an easy game with the penalty kills, 5-on-3s and 4-on-3s that changed the momentum. I'm proud of the whole group. I think we moved the needle, and that was what we talked about before the game.

John Leonard on his winning goal

I kind of just tried to create a little space down the wall. I thought I kind of had a step on the d-man, and Kiers did a good job driving the net. Fortunately it went in.

Leonard on overtime strategy

That's the key, for sure. Don't waste shots, don't waste possessions, change when you can. I thought we did a good job.

Leonard on the power play tonight vs. last night

I think we did a lot better job of being a little bit more urgent on to pucks. Attacking mindset, we talked a lot about that and taking advantage of our opportunities. We were able to do that tonight.

Leonard on the feeling after a big win at home

It's awesome. I say it all the time, but it's a blast playing here. The fans obviously show up every night and are loud. We feed off that kind of stuff.

NOTES

The Checkers scored four power-play goals for the second time this season. Heading into this game, the Marlies had not allowed a power-play goal all season. Charlotte has the league's No. 1 power play at 40.4 percent ... One night after being held off of the score sheet for the first time all season, Trevor Carrick recorded a season-high three points. He leads AHL defensemen with 11 points on the season ... Ryan McAllister scored a goal for the third consecutive game and for the fifth time in his last six ... Kyle Criscuolo recorded his second consecutive multi-point game. He leads the Checkers and ranks tied for sixth in the AHL with 13 points ... Checkers scratches included forwards Riley Bezeau, MacKenzie Entwistle, Zac Dalpe, Oliver Okuliar and Jamie Armstrong, and defensemen Mikulas Hovorka and Mitch Vande Sompel.

