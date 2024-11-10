Graf and Poturalski Stay Hot But Barracuda Fall to Eagles

November 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (6-4-0-0) dropped their third in a row and 12th consecutive against the Colorado Eagles (6-4-0-1) Saturday night at Tech CU Arena, 3-2. Despite the loss, Andrew Poturalski scored his third goal in his last two games and Collin Graf made it points in nine of his first 10 games (4+9=13) in the AHL with a goal.

In the first, the Eagles broke through at 12:35 to grab a 1-0 lead when former Stockton Heat forward Matthew Phillips (4) collected a loose puck and shoveled in a backhander. Just one minute and 53 seconds later, Poturalski (6), while on the power play, tied the score with his team-leading sixth goal of the year as he ripped in a low shot from atop the left circle.

After a scoreless second, Graf (4) broke the deadlock at 8:59 of the third as he received a pass from Poturalski, pulled up at the top of the left circle, and snapped in the go-ahead tally into the top corner. The Eagles responded at 13:01 when Jayson Megna (4) notched his fourth of the year. With just 2:59 left in the game, tied at 2-2, Eagles forward Tye Felhaber (3) recaptured Colorado's lead in what would turn out to be the game-winner.

The Barracuda and Eagles square off again on Sunday, Nov. 10 (3 p.m.) for Pucks and Paws presented by Lagunitas Brewing. For tickets and more information, head to SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

