Steelheads Defeat Grizz 3-1

Boise, Idaho - Mason Mannek scored his 23rd of the year 18:01 into the first period to give the Utah Grizzlies a 1-0 lead but 3 unanswered Idaho Steelheads tallies gave them a 3-1 win over Utah on a Friday night at Idaho Central Arena.

Utah led 1-o after Mannek scored on a centering pass from Ben Tardif, who now leads Utah with 38 assists and 58 points this season. Grizz led 1-0 after 1 period.

Idaho tied the game as Colton Kehler scored 16:08 in on a redirection from a Jack Van Boekel shot. 46 seconds later Ryan Dmowski gave Idaho the lead. Steelheads led 2-1 after 40 minutes.

Yauheni Aksiantsiuk scored a power play goal 13:24 into the third period to complete the scoring. Idaho outshot Utah 36 to 23. Jake Kupsky got the win in net for Idaho as he stopped 22 of 23. Utah's Peyton Jones saved 33 of 36.

The rubber match of the 3 game series is on Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena. Utah is 6-6-0-1 in 13 games vs Idaho this season. Utah hosts Idaho on April 15-16 for the final 2 home games at Maverik Center in the regular season. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Colton Kehler (Idaho) - 1 goal, +1, 3 shots.

2. Yauheni Aksiantsiuk (Idaho) - 1 goal.

3. Ryan Dmowski (Idaho) - GWG 16:54 into the second period.

