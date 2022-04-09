Royals Host Mariners on Wall of Honor Night

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Maine Mariners, Apr. 8 at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena on Wall of Honor Night where the Royals 20th Anniversary team will be presented in a pre-game ceremony. This is the third of six meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Mariners are 2-2-0-1 in their last five games while the Royals are on a five-game point streak with four wins in their last five games.

Reading fell to Maine in their last meeting, 2-1, on Saturday, Jan. 29 at Cross Insurance Arena. A 31 save performance by Jeremy Brodeur and multi-point game for Nick Master propelled the Mariners over the Royals at home. The Royals are 0-2-0-0 this season against Maine and hold a record of 4-3-1-0 against the Mariners dating back to the 2019-20 regular season.

Reading blitzed Mariners' goaltender Stefanos Lekkas with three goal's in the opening 11:11 of play. Trevor Gooch scored twice on breakaways for his ninth multi-goal game of the season and Brayden Low snapped a wrist shot past Lekkas' blocker. Lekkas was pulled after allowing three goals on ten shots, giving way to Jeremy Brodeur who saved all 12 shots he faced in the remainder of regulation.

Reading's early lead after the first period, 3-0, proved too much for Maine to garner a comeback. With just under five to play in the second period, Pascal Laberge tapped in a rebound from an Andrew Peski point shot to make it a 3-1 game. Connor Doherty also collected an assist on the goal.

The Royals sealed the game on an empty net goal by Frank DiChiara with 32 seconds remaining in regulation to earn their first win against Maine this season (1-2).

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they continue their four-game homestand all against North divisional opponents. Reading hoists a 41-16-7-2 record with a .689 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .669 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Trois-Riviéres in third place with .523 point percentages while Worcester and Maine are tied for fourth place with .500 point percentages. Adirondack is in last place with a .417 point percentage in 66 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

WALL OF HONOR NIGHT - 4/09/22

Wall of Honor Ceremony presented by V&M Towing

Team photo giveaway

NICKELODEON/PUCKS AND PAWS NIGHT - 4/10/22

$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/$1 Hot Dogs

Specialty jersey

Pucks and Paws Wiener Dog Race

Bring your dog to the rink!

Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (Financial Services/Banking/etc.)

Post-Game Skate presented by T-Mobile

FANDEMONIUM - 4/16/22

Free souvenir cup refills for season ticket holders

Prizes at every break

Royals 20 for 20 presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, ServPro, ET Electric, and Comcast Business

Post-Game Skate presented by T-Mobile

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

