Indy Offense Explodes for 6-2 Win over Iowa

CORALVILLE - After defeating the Iowa Heartlanders 6-2 at home six days before, the Indy Fuel traveled to Iowa Saturday night for the teams' eighth and final matchup of the 2021-22 season. Including back-to-back power play goals from Darien Craighead, the Fuel went on to once again emerge with a 6-2 victory.

Fuel newcomer Quinn Ryan opened things up early with a goal 1.5 minutes in. He was assisted by Canon Pieper, who just like Ryan, signed with the Fuel just a few hours prior to the game. Midway through the first, Anthony Gagnon scored giving Indy the 2-0 lead.

Indy began the second period on a power play after Iowa's Adrien Beraldo was called for cross-checking late in the first. While the Fuel didn't capitalize on that opportunity, Darien Craighead took full advantage of their next one, scoring a power play goal 4.5 minutes into the second after a hooking minor on the Heartlanders' Ryan Wheeler. Craighead scored his second power play goal of the game just under six minutes later, making it 4-0 Fuel. Iowa scored back-to-back goals (the first a power play goal, the second equal strength) less than two minutes apart, cutting their deficit in half. With three minutes remaining, Jared Thomas snuck the puck past Iowa goaltender Hunter Jones and the second period ended 5-2, Fuel.

The Heartlanders outshot the Fuel 19-8 in the final frame and were awarded the period's only two power plays, but they couldn't get anything past Fuel goaltender Mitch Gillam. Indy's Chris Van Os-Shaw scored an empty-net goal with 2.5 minutes remaining in the game to seal the Fuel's 6-2 victory over Iowa.

