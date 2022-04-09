ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension
April 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Saturday that Utah's Nate Clurman has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game # 909, Utah at Idaho, on April 8.
Clurman is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 3:50 of the third period.
Clurman will miss Utah's game at Idaho tonight (April 9).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 9, 2022
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - April 9 - ECHL
- Glads Sign Two Co-Captains from Colgate - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Host Mariners on Wall of Honor Night - Reading Royals
- Lions Look to Make It Four Straight Wins Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Regular Season Home Finale for Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Is 1 Standings Point Away from Playoff Spot - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades Look to Close out Perfect Road Trip in SC - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Americans Open Weekend Series in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Come Back in Battle over Utah, 3-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Steelheads Defeat Grizz 3-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall to KC in Overtime - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Can't Hold Heartlanders Down in the Third - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.