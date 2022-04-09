Neiley Leads Atlanta with Hat Trick in Home Finale

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (43-23-3-1) defeated the Jacksonville Icemen (38-26-3-2) by a score of 5-3 at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice on Saturday night. Eric Neiley picked up the second hat trick of the season for the Glads in the victory.

First Star: Eric Neiley (ATL) - three goals

Second Star: Derek Nesbitt (ATL) - goal, two assists

Third Star: Paul McAvoy (ATL) - goal

The Glads opened up the scoring early in the first period after Derek Nesbit sent the puck across the low slot to Eric Neiley who blasted it past Jacksonville goaltender Francois Brassard (6:23).

Less than one minute later, Atlanta took a 2-0 lead when Gabe Guertler delivered the puck to Paul McAvoy on the left wing who lasered a wrister into the top left corner of the net (7:15). The tally marked McAvoy's first professional goal in his first professional appearance with Atlanta.

Jacksonville cut the deficit to 2-1 late in the first period after Craig Martin slipped out of the box following an Icemen penalty and found the back of the net on a breakaway opportunity (14:05).

Atlanta took a 3-1 advantage early in the second period when Mitchell Hoelscher slid the puck over to Derek Nesbitt off a faceoff who slotted it past Brassard (1:59).

The Gladiators extended the lead to 4-1 midway through the second period on a power play after Derek Topatigh rocketed a shot that Eric Neiley deflected into the back of the net for his second tally of the night (10:55).

Shortly after the goal, Chris Nell went full Superman and laid out for an incredible glove save to keep the Glads lead at three.

The Icemen made it 4-2 late in the second period when Jacob Friend found the back of the net (15:49).

After a turnover from the Icemen in their own end early in the third period, Eric Neiley collected the puck in the high slot and fired a shot past Brassard to make it 5-2 (3:23). The goal capped off a hat trick for Neiley which served as only the second hat trick for the Glads this season.

Gabe Guertler dropped the gloves with Ben Hawerchuk late in the third period. The scuffle ended with Guerter wrestling Hawerchuk down to the ice and both players receiving fighting majors.

Jacksonville scored to make it 5-3 late in the third period when Abbott Girduckis collected the puck after a funny hop off the boards and cashed in for a shorthanded goal (15:06).

Atlanta goaltender Chris Nell finished the night saving 30 of 33 shots in his direction.

The Gladiators take the ice again Friday night against the Florida Everblades at 7:30 PM at Hertz Arena.

