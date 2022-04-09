Mariners Second Period Surge Not Enough in Reading
April 9, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release
READING, PA - A strong second period push was not enough as the Mariners came up just short in a 5-3 loss to the Reading Royals in the penultimate road game of the regular season on Saturday night at Santander Arena.
The Royals opened the scoring at 11:54 of the opening period when Thomas Ebbing ripped a perfect shot off the crossbar behind Mariners netminder Callum Booth. Just about three minutes later, a tic-tac-toe play off a faceoff doubled the Reading lead with Brad Morrison scoring his 16th goal of the season, from Garret Cockerill and Patrick Bajkov.
Ebbing scored his second of the night early in the 2nd with a coast-to-coast effort to put the Royals up 3-0, but the Mariners would get three of the next four goals to get back in the game. Just 20 seconds after Ebbing's goal, Zach Malatesta ripped a shot from the left point that banked in off the skate of a Royal defender. Reading got its three goal advantage back at the 7:00 mark of the period on a nice setup from Dominic Cormier across the slot to Patrick Bajkov. Again, the Mariners answered quickly, Keltie Jeri-Leon scoring 1:02 later to bring it to 4-2. With just 1:32 left in the period, Mariners captain Connor Doherty took a pass from Tyler Hinam at the goal line and beat Logan Flodell's glove to make it 4-3, which was the score after two.
Patrick McNally tossed home an empty net goal at 18:28 of the third period to give Reading the 5-3 win. The Mariners fell to fifth place in the North Division as Worcester defeated Trois-Rivieres, 3-2 in overtime.
The Mariners (30-31-4-3) will play their final regular season road game against the Royals tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM. The Mariners and Royals play again on Wednesday at the Cross Insurance Arena which is a sensory-reduced game for "Autism Acceptance Night" at 7 PM. Fan Appreciation Weekend, presented by Three Rivers Whitewater Rafting and Chick-Fil-A will take place on Friday and Saturday against the Newfoundland Growlers. Tickets for all home games can be purchased online at MarinersOfMaine.com/tickets or by visiting the Trusted Choice Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 9, 2022
- Indy Offense Explodes for 6-2 Win over Iowa - Indy Fuel
- Big Crowd Watches Heartlanders Host Fan Appreciation Night vs. Indy - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Suffer Heartbreaking OT Loss - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Americans Knock off Thunder, 4-1 - Wichita Thunder
- Neiley Leads Atlanta with Hat Trick in Home Finale - Atlanta Gladiators
- K-Wings Lose to Komets in Front of Sell out Crowd - Kalamazoo Wings
- Boeing Leads Comeback Charge as Walleye Down Nailers, 4-3 - Toledo Walleye
- Nailers Don't Lose Ground, Despite 4-3 Defeat - Wheeling Nailers
- Railers Complete Late Comeback to Beat Trois-Rivières 3-2 in OT - Worcester Railers HC
- South Carolina Channels Stingrays Legends in Victory - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Second Period Surge Not Enough in Reading - Maine Mariners
- McCarron Sets Career Assists Record in South Carolina - Florida Everblades
- Sinclair Makes 28 Saves in Loss to Growlers - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Recap: Growlers Double up Cyclones 6-3 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- ECHL Transactions - April 9 - ECHL
- Glads Sign Two Co-Captains from Colgate - Atlanta Gladiators
- Royals Host Mariners on Wall of Honor Night - Reading Royals
- Lions Look to Make It Four Straight Wins Tonight - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Regular Season Home Finale for Glads - Atlanta Gladiators
- Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Is 1 Standings Point Away from Playoff Spot - Utah Grizzlies
- Everblades Look to Close out Perfect Road Trip in SC - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Americans Open Weekend Series in Wichita - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Come Back in Battle over Utah, 3-1 - Idaho Steelheads
- Steelheads Defeat Grizz 3-1 - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall to KC in Overtime - Allen Americans
- K-Wings Can't Hold Heartlanders Down in the Third - Kalamazoo Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.